November 24, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

What does it mean to have a heart of gold? It could very well mean giving 100 percent of everything you do to help others or devoting your life to helping address a major issue in the community.

Those traits earned Ardith Favorite the McKenzie County Farmer’s 2019 ‘Heart of Gold’ award.

Favorite is the cat lady in Watford City, who has almost single-handedly been on a mission to trap, neuter and rescue as many stray cats in the community as she can.

Through her Trap, Neuter, Rescue Foundation, Favorite has saved hundreds cats and kittens that would have otherwise faced certain death by starvation, disease and weather.

And now the search is on to find who in McKenzie County showed their ‘Heart of Gold’ during 2020.

