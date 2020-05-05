May 5, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While many North Dakota high schools have chosen to either hold this year’s senior graduation ceremonies virtually or to postpone them until summer due to COVID-19 concerns, the good news for the 2020 graduating classes from Watford City High School and Alexander High School is that their graduations are still on for the end of May.

According to Shannon Faller, Alexander principal, the school district will be holding its 2020 graduation at 2 p.m. on either May 23 or 24, in an outdoor setting at the school.

“It is the goal of the district to host the ceremony on the original graduation date of May 24. We are planning to hold our ceremony in accordance with the governor’s guidelines,” states Faller. “Weather will be a consideration for the outside ceremony.”

For Watford City High School, this year’s graduation date has been a moving target.

During a special school board meeting on Monday, April 27, the decision was made to hold this year’s W.C.H.S. graduation at the end of June.

But just three days later, in another special meeting on Thursday, April 30, the board changed course and decided to hold ceremonies for the 2020 W.C.H.S. seniors on Sunday, May 24.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer