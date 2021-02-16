February 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Just one month after the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 removed the mask mandate for students attending classes in Watford City, as of Tuesday, Feb. 9, the district’s staff and teachers will no longer be required to mask up either.

According to Steve Holen, district superintendent, the board approved lowering the district to its Green phase in its Health and Safety Plan following Gov. Doug Burgum’s lowering of the state’s risk level to low/green on Friday, Jan. 29.

While Holen says that the vast majority of the district’s teachers and staff are now not wearing masks in the district’s schools when social distancing is possible, the district’s food staff is still required to wear masks.

“Most people won’t see any difference with the change,” stated Holen. “Teachers and students will still wear masks if they can’t social distance. But when they can, the wearing of masks is optional.”

