April 28, 2020
School District receives $3,588 COVID-19 grant
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
The McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 was one of 54 organizations that received a grant from the North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) in its first round of COVID-19 response grants.
The school district was awarded $3,588 to purchase student internet hotspots to assist with the district’s distance learning program.
The NDCF awarded $248,714 to organizations around the state working to improve the quality of life for state residents.
