April 28, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 was one of 54 organizations that received a grant from the North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) in its first round of COVID-19 response grants.

The school district was awarded $3,588 to purchase student internet hotspots to assist with the district’s distance learning program.

The NDCF awarded $248,714 to organizations around the state working to improve the quality of life for state residents.

