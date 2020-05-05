May 5, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Over the next five years, the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 will be working to improve the literacy of its students after the district was named the recipient of a $2 million Literacy grant.

“I’m feeling really good about receiving the grant,” Steve Holen, district superintendent, told school board members at a special meeting on Monday, April 27. “We received the grant because we’re facing challenges due to the demographics of our student population.

With the grant, Holen says that the district will be able to offer interventionist services to all grade levels throughout the school system’s four buildings.

“Currently we only have interventionists in our kindergarten through fifth grade,” states Holen. “We’re now going to be able to offer it kindergarten through 12th grade.”

As part of the grant, the board agreed to hire two literacy coaches, as well as a Director of Instruction and Learning. One literacy coach will work with kindergarten through fifth grade students, while the second will help students in grades six through 12.

