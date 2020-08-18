August 18, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Other than for a few minor tweaks, the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 school board last week approved its Restart Plan governing how the schools in Watford City will operate while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The plan didn’t change a lot,” stated Steve Holen, district superintendent following the board’s approval on Monday, Aug. 10. “We’re going to be able to provide the educational opportunities that the parents wanted, be it face to face, distance learning or by home schooling.”

The biggest change that Holen says the board approved was no longer requiring elementary students to have breakfast in their classrooms.

“We’re going to allow students to eat breakfast in the cafeteria rather than making them eat in their classroom,” stated Holen. “And we’re going to offer some activities for these students to participate in prior to the start of the school day.”

