October 20, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

With the Rough Rider Center (RRC) holding numerous events in celebration of fall through the end of October and early November, it may have some people wondering if it’s a good call to attend such festivities with sanitation measures being at such a high stake right now due to COVID-19 precautions. Luckily, the RRC staff has done all the hard work of figuring out safe accommodations, so you don’t have to.

“We aren’t using the facility as a whole but we’re using specific areas,” says Kylee Roff, Rough Rider Center business development manager.

As McKenzie County recently went into the high-risk category for COVID-19, Roff says the facility is currently operating at a 25 percent capacity.

“With us being such a big facility, we take a look at the numbers in the different areas. Because if you think of the capacity of the whole facility, 25 percent is quite a bit,” Roff says.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer