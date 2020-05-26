May 26, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As the curve of the coronavirus (COVID-19) begins to flatten, restrictions on what businesses can be open has slowly begun to lift across North Dakota and the rest of America.

While Watford City has seen virtually every business reopen under certain safety restrictions two of the city’s most popular facilities, the Rough Rider Center and the Wolf Pup Day Care are opening doors and flipping their closed signs to open.

“We have taken on modified practices so we’re still following the governor’s guidelines,” says Tessa Moberg, Wolf Pup Daycare director. “We will continue these modified practices with 10 kids in each classroom until June 1.”

Moberg says parents and children are still being met at the door for drop-off and pick-up as they get their temperatures taken and are also asked a series of questions regarding their current health standing.

“It’s different,” says Moberg. “With us still meeting parents at the door, it’s a little crazy because everyone is always running around.”

