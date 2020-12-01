December 1, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

If you’ve been hoping for an opportunity to channel your inner holiday spirit, look no further as the Rough Rider Center (RRC) presents its Christmas Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

“We need some Christmas spirit. It’s been a rough year for everybody and the last thing we want to do is take away fun events,” says Kylee Roff, Rough Rider Center business development manager.

Admission is $5 per person and everyone will be entered into a drawing for a free hoverboard, Roff says.

“Say you bring your family and there is you and three kids, each of you will get an entry to the drawboard,” Roff says.