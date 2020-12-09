December 9, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While Cyber Monday and Black Friday may have set records for big online businesses, Watford City small business retailers aren’t doing so bad themselves as they’ve begun experiencing a string of sales success for the holidays.

“Black Friday and Small Business Saturday were probably my two best days in my six years of being open,” says Erin Perry of Beaver Creek Kids.

Compared to the last several months leading up to December, Perry says business has definitely soared within a short amount of time.

“It was so busy those two days that they were actually kind of a blur,” she says.

Popular items Perry has sold have included the ever popular line of Melissa & Doug toys, along with puzzles, pop-out books and stocking stuffers, she says.

“I think it’s going really well considering all the craziness that has happened this year,” says Debbie Larsen of Larsen Service Drug.

As Larsen says her store’s Christmas vendors really came through this year, the store didn’t receive some items through its latest shipment, it’s nothing worth fretting over.

“We’ve had a couple big orders from local businesses which we are really grateful for,” she says.

While businesses supporting businesses is always a good thing, Larsen says local people are good about supporting local businesses.

“We all notice it and we all appreciate it,” she says.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer