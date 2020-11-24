November 24, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Since the start of the coronavirus earlier this year, sales have plummeted for stores in Watford City and throughout the nation. While many Fortune 500 companies, such as Amazon, have only flourished from sales that are exclusively based on online sales, small businesses have struggled.

When you dial in on the direct reality of your world, it’s not Amazon that’s providing the funds for your child or grandchild’s hockey and gymnastic teams, it is the local businesses that help sponsor those programs.

And small town businesses need the support of their local residents now more than ever this holiday season.

While shopping online may give you cheaper, more convenient access right at your fingertips, it’s important to remember that if your community is ever going to get out of a financial slump, it starts with looking at where you are spending your money.

“When you live in a town and you don’t support the businesses, then what will happen? You aren’t going to have those different options,” says Josslyn Dodds of Barrett Pharmacy & Variety.

