January 26, 2021

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“I was so glad when they called me and said I could come in,” said Sandi Wisness, as she took her exit from receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Mass Vaccination Clinic held by the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. (MCHS) on Jan. 21 at the Watford City Civic Center.

Like many senior citizens, Wisness says her underlying health factors probably wouldn’t afford her a successful fight against COVID-19.

“I don’t think I’d make it through,” she says. “I feel much better having gotten the vaccine.”

As Wisness and her husband exchanged greetings with a local friend also receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, Wisness’ eyes twinkled with hope.

“After I get the second one (vaccine), I’ll feel more comfortable,” she says.

And when it comes to feeling at ease, Wisness’ husband, Paul, says he likes the idea of others being vaccinated too.

“We’ll feel safer with our kids knowing that they’ve had it (vaccine),” he says.

