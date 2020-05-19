May 19, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A leak from a pipeline running to a storage tank resulted in an 850-barrel spill of produced water at a well pad near Keene on May 2.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was notified of the spill on May 4, at a well location operated by Newfield Production Company.

The incident occurred about 10 miles northwest of Keene. The company initially estimated that 30 barrels of produced water surfaced on the well pad and flowed off, impacting rangeland.

Subsequent investigation and production trend analysis now estimate that 850 barrels of produced water may have been released.

