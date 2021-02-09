February 9, 2021

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Good times aren’t hard to find when you know where to go. If you’ve been looking for a laid back and cozy event that’s not too far of a drive, look no further than enjoying a relaxing Hygge evening at the Pioneer Museum.

Sponsored by the Long X Arts Foundation the Hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) evening will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Pioneer Museum in Watford City.

“It’s really kind of a come and go type of thing,” says Jan Dodge, Pioneer Museum director. “However, most people come and stay.”

As Dodge can often be seen donning an apron and interacting with children for activities during the weekdays, this time, her focus will be on adults.

“It’s a good evening to find a baby sitter, visit with some friends, enjoy a warm and cozy evening and listen to some stories and relax,” says Dodge.

According to Dodge, the event will feature artists/writers such as Jessie Veeder and Anika Plummer, who will read bits and pieces of past tales and new ones.

