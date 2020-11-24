November 24, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s Main Street will be full of colorful floats on Friday, Nov. 27, as the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce will be kicking off the Christmas season with its annual Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, Mary Gumke, Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce executive secretary, says that spectators are being encouraged to remain in their vehicles or to maintain social distancing during the event.

This year’s Parade of Lights will start at the Badlands Elementary School and then travel west on Park Avenue to Main Street. The parade will continue down Main Street before turning east on 4th Avenue and will travel past the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems facility before ending at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds.

The floats will be judged as they proceed down Main Street for the parade. The float with the best theme for this year’s parade, Christmas Bliss, will receive a traveling trophy and $250.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer