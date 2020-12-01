December 1, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“PIT,” shouted Ardith Favorite as she declared herself the winner of a classic card game being played with family and friends last week on Thanksgiving Day.

It’s not very often that someone hops on social media and extends a public invitation to the community of Watford City to come to their home on Thanksgiving Day. But that’s exactly what Rob and Ardith Favorite decided to do earlier last month as they opened up their home to whomever wanted to pay a visit.

“It’s my favorite time of year because of the fact that you can bring people together,” says Rob.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer