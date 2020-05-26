May 26, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“Do you hear that? Now that is a purr,” smiled Ardith Favorite, founder of Trap, Neuter, Rescue (TNR), as she held a kitten.

Kittens are pretty much the only cats available by TNR right now following a May 16 adoption event held by Favorite and Susie Cole, TNR treasurer, that managed to get all of their rescued cats adopted.

“We had 12 adopted at the adoption event,” says Favorite. “Every cat we had got adopted. It was a really good deal for us.”

TNR is a registered 501c3 non-profit all-volunteer cat rescue that has been working tirelessly to get a handle on the stray cat population of Watford City.

“Getting those 12 cats adopted out was a tremendous relief because we’ve had them since February. They were beginning to go stir crazy,” says Favorite.

