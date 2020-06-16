June 16, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

After months of having stringent restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Good Shepherd Home in Watford City, along with other assisted living facilities in North Dakota, have begun the process of reopening their doors for Phase I as of June 8. While the initial phase of reopening still has restrictions, it’s a ray of hope for those residing within the facility, as well to families that want to visit residents at the home.

“We’re now in Phase I, which means we can relax certain things. But it’s definitely the most restrictive phase,” says Michael Curtis, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. chief administrative officer.

Curtis says that a lot of actions have had to be taken leading up to the point where the nursing home could get to a Phase 1 reopening.

“We’ll start planning the subsequent mass testing to ensure we have the best chances of transitioning into Phase 2 as soon as possible,” states Curtis.

