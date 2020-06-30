June 30, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It has been a rough summer for McKenzie County residents who were looking for yet another year of fun attending the McKenzie County Fair, Arnegard’s 4th of July and Watford City’s Homefest.

One by one organizers were forced to cancel those events due to COVID-19 concerns.

And last week, the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce cancelled the granddaddy of the city’s summer events, Ribfest, for those same concerns.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Best of the West Ribfest in Watford City, scheduled for Aug. 14, 2020,” stated Angie Moe, Chamber president, in a June 25, news release announcing the cancellation. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly. The board of directors has had numerous meetings and discussions regarding the best interest of everyone involved to include the safety of our residents.”

