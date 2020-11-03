November 3, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The old Long X Bridge, which spanned the Little Missouri River 15 miles south of Watford City is now a thing of the past as the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) celebrated opening the new four-lane Long X Bridge to traffic on Friday, Oct. 30.

NDDOT Director Bill Panos, along with other state, federal and local officials were in attendance to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the $37.4 million project.

“It is a beautiful day in McKenzie County,” stated Panos. “It is an amazing project that will allow for safe traffic flow and enhance the safety and efficiency of the overall traffic in North Dakota.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer