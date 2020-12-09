December 9, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

After competing against 30 teams from across North Dakota, Madison Namanny of Watford City High School was one of five finalists to be selected to showcase her idea during N.D. Innovation Day on Nov. 19.

“What we’re doing right here can potentially change the way somebody else does something,” says Kalsey Kronberg, Watford City High School business/entrepreneurship teacher.

As student participants were given current curriculum that worked alongside their entrepreneurship class, Kronberg says they were given four lessons to creatively figure out. After getting through that hurdle, she says they were then challenged to excel after being given five challenges to choose from.

“In those challenges, they had two weeks to research as much as they could and come up with a solution to the challenge,” she says.

Namanny chose the challenge of redesigning a bridal shop/boutique that would have to conform with relevant compliances, Kronberg says.

