February 2, 2021

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“That’s just mean,” said Katherine Smith to her husband, Joe Van De Walker, whose golf ball had just made a clean sweep into the rain gutter going down a stairwell to become a hole-in-one at the Mini Golf event held by the Watford City Parks and Recreation Department at the Rough Rider Center (RRC) in Watford City last weekend.

With a parking lot packed full of cars, you would’ve thought a celebrity was in town. But the crowd drawn to the RRC was there for the Mini Golf event and hockey game that were simultaneously taking place.

“The success of this event will show that there’s a great need for it,” says Robin Arndt, Watford City Parks and Recreation supervisor.

Each of the 18 holes that had been set up and built throughout the RRC was creatively customized to fit its own theme.

