June 9, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The Medora Musical is kicking up its heels for another seasonal start of Midwestern magic on Friday, June 19.

“I’ve got a few surprises this year with some new people and new talent,” says Curt Wollan, Medora Musical director and producer. “People are going to hear some songs they’ve never heard before.”

Heading westward down Interstate 94 toward Medora, it’s easy to get lost in the lulling sameness of the prairie landscape. But eventually, the road reveals a beautifully breathtaking landscape of limitless buttes and canyons. And as people finally arrive at the Burning Hills Amphitheater wedged within the edge of the North Dakota Badlands, a toe-tapping, better than Broadway, western show plum full of preserved pleasure awaits them.

“We’re bringing back a lot of comfort food because people need it,” says Wollan of reviving old classic songs.

