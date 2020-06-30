June 30, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. (MCHS) recently welcomed Dr. Maria Marchenko as its first pediatrician in Watford City. As Dr. Marchenko has begun accepting new patients, she’s able to administer and treat a wide variety of health care needs for children.

“We are thrilled Dr. Marchenko chose our beautiful community for her pediatric practice. Bringing an experienced, full-time pediatrician to our community has been a long standing goal,” says Michael Curtis, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. chief administrative officer.

Curtis says Marchenko’s presence at MCHS not only fills a huge void of care in the community, it also puts the facility one step closer to the return of obstetrics in McKenzie County.

“In an endeavor as large and daunting as starting an obstetrics program from scratch, having a strong partner is a necessity,” says Curtis. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Great Plains Women’s Health Center out of Williston in the development of our obstetric program.”

