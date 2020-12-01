December 1, 2020

By John Hageman

ND Newspaper Association

A new poll shows nearly one in four North Dakotans know someone who has died from complications of COVID-19, a stark indicator of the pandemic’s ongoing devastation in this sparsely populated state.

Meanwhile, more than three-fourths of respondents from the conservative and Republican-led state support some form of mandates to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The poll was commissioned by the North Dakota Newspaper Association, and responses were gathered online by Nashville, Tenn.-based Coda Ventures from Nov. 4-16. Pollsters questioned 400 North Dakotans from across the state on their attitudes about wearing masks in public, the government’s response to the pandemic and how they’ve been affected by the public health crisis

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer