December 9, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

They say it takes a village and that’s no lie when it comes to providing for those in need during the holidays as several organizations in Watford City are currently underway to save the day of Christmas.

Blue Santas

“We can’t fund-raise because we can’t bag groceries this year,” says Stephanie Packer, Watford City Police Department community outreach officer.

While that may be so, the Watford City Police Foundation is still moving forward with efforts to raise money on behalf of the Blue Santas for children in need this year, Packer says.

“We currently have 30 kids as of Dec. 1,” Packer says.

