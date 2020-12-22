December 22, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

When COVID-19 struck earlier this year, healthcare providers around the United States had an obligation to fulfill. And Anita Pedersen of ANOVA Family Health Center in Watford City is one of them, as her clinic has so far this year administered 5,133 COVID-19 tests.

As there was no COVID-19 testing being offered within McKenzie County when the virus began hitting closer and closer to her home of Watford City, Pedersen selflessly stepped up to the plate by offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing to members of the community, as well as those throughout western North Dakota.

“No one has gone above and beyone in this community more than Anita this past,” stated Carolyn and Dean Levang and Gerry and Sandy Transtrom, who nominated Pedersen for the McKenzie County Farmer’s 2020 Heart of Gold award. “She has opened up her clinic for COVID testing at all times of the day. She has spent weeks away from her family to care for our community.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer