May 5, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In what has become an all too common reality for farmers as they begin their spring seeding in McKenzie County, low commodity prices are hanging heavy on their minds.

“Things have been going good so far,” states Clayton Monsen, who along with son, Ryan, farms south of Arnegard. “We’ve been seeding for about a week. And we have good soil moisture.”

But Monsen says that the current low prices for spring wheat, as well as the other crops that they are planting this year is troubling.

“Spring wheat prices have dropped 80 cents in the last four weeks,” states Monsen. “It’s now selling for $4.60 a bushel.”

And right now, he doesn’t expect to see much profitability this year in the durum or soybean crops that they will be seeding in addition to the spring wheat.

“All of our input costs are higher this year,” states Monsen. “Low prices at harvest time are going to pose a challenge for profitability.”

Mike Jenks with Helena Agri-Enterprises agrees with Monsen that low commodity prices are going to hurt all farmers this year.

