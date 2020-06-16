June 16, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Did you know the first day of summer is June 20, and to celebrate the kick-off of the summer season the Long X Trading Post, will be hosting an event and open house on Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We thought it would be fun to kind of throw something out there and see what would happen,” says Jan Dodge, Pioneer Museum of McKenzie County director.

The fun-filled day will include a variety of activities including free root beer floats, a tour of the newly renovated part of the museum, $5 burgers provided by the Watford City Lions Club and much more.

“We’re excited for this to kind of be a jump-off for summer,” Dodge says.

The free root beer floats, says Dodge, is in honor of National Ice Cream Day.

“Doug Bolken, McKenzie County Tourism director, will be available to visit with people and provide brochures on tourism and recreation opportunities in the county,” states Dodge. “In addition, he will be able to answer questions on things such as where to go for fishing, camping or hiking.”

