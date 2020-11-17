November 17, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

When it comes to the holiday season, many will admit to having a hankering for the hustle and bustle of Christmas. ’Tis the season has a chemistry that can leave you feeling pretty adrenalized once you’ve set out to find a gift you know will deliver a smile to your loved one’s face. But sometimes, you find yourself so wrapped up in the gift of giving, you go from buying presents to bemoaning the process of it.

As the end of the year draws near, it’s time to put your holiday hustle aside and get in for a drive as Peggy Hellandsaas invites everyone to drive to Tobacco Gardens Resort & Marina for Lights on the Lake, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec.11, 12, 13 and 17, 18 and 19.

“We’ve been trying to think of events that all the family can do to get out of the house during this trying time,” says Peggy Hellandsaas, resort owner.

As Hellandsaas began looking for ways to offer fun festivities during the Christmas season, the concept of ‘Lights on the Lake’ began to make perfect sense, she says.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer