December 9, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Karen Holte has never been one to sit back and not tackle a project when she sees a need.

And shortly after Watford City decorated the streets lights for the Christmas season, Holte noticed that something was definitely missing.

“I drove down Main Street and it was so dark,” stated Holte. “It didn’t even look like Christmas.”

What Holte noticed was that the 16 trees that line Main Street were not lit as they had been in previous years. And that put Holte on a new mission.

“Nobody knew if the Chamber of Commerce was going to do it this year,” states Holte. “So I decided to do the project myself.”

In a matter of days, Holte put out the call to see who would help light up Main Street and the response was overwhelming.

