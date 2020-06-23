June 23, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As the electronic world has continued to revolutionize itself, so has the McKenzie County Public Library, which offers a multitude of resources for library users looking to go paperless when reading or learning a new language through apps that are freely offered with a library card membership.

“It’s pretty awesome because I find a lot of books I read for Story Time at the library using the app,” says Stephanie Galeazzo, McKenzie County Public Library director. “It’s not really convenient to drive home and look through 20 picture books when they’re right there on your device.”

