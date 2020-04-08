April 8, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

When events, businesses, and pretty much everything under the sun came to a screeching halt in late March due to social restrictions implemented by the government to prevent spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19), it wasn’t catching the virus that had moms concerned, it was the drowning in a pool of boredom that was their main concern.

But slowly, parents begun cultivating ways to keep their children and themselves from going stir crazy through the pending crisis of the coronavirus.

“We have been playing a lot of games,” says Jennifer Clevenger, a stay-at-home mom.

Clevenger says something her family has done that probably makes people think they’re crazy is playing Pokemon Go from their car.

“We will go sit outside of McKenzie County Public Library in our car and all three of us fight the characters there on our cellphones in the car,” laughs Clevinger.

For players of Pokemon Go like the Clevingers, it’s easy to wind up in parks, museums, and other destinations in search of rare monsters amongst the virtual world.

“We never get out of the car, so it’s safe,” Clevinger says.

The mom says since going into quarantine mode, she and her husband take more of an initiative to get involved with games that allow them to connect on a deeper level with their son, Jameson.

“We have made it into a family game,” Clevinger says. “We battle each other, trade, and compete together!”

