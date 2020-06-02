June 2, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Every home owner has probably had that moment where they wish they could get rid of all their miscellaneous toxic household goods and do away with them forever.

And that will become a possibility as the McKenzie County Landfill offers a McKenzie County Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, June 6.

“When you buy a house, inevitably, the people before you leave 10 gallons of paint behind,” says Rick Schreiber, McKenzie County Landfill director. “So this is everyone’s opportunity to come out and do the right thing.”

The event is open to all residents of McKenzie County, and it is asked that you bring a driver’s license or utility bill in hand for proof of residency.

“This is not free dump day,” Schreiber says. “This is not clean out your shop and bring all your nuts, bolts and metal.”

This year, in an effort to suppress the spread of COVID-19, residents attending the landfill event are required to remain inside their vehicles as their items to dispense of are unloaded from their vehicles.

