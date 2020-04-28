April 28, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The McKenzie County Commissioners approved spending $2.443 million to purchase 212.46 acres of land along U.S. Highway 85, 4.5 miles southwest of Watford City as the site of the new McKenzie County Ag Expo during their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 21.

With the purchase of the land, the property will be owned by the county, according to Ty Skarda, McKenzie County State’s Attorney. But the McKenzie County Fair Board will be responsible for developing the property and operating the new facility once it is completed.

Previously, the county commissioners had budgeted $30 million for developing the property. But according to Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer, any of those funds that are not spent by Dec. 31, 2020, will revert back to the county’s general fund and then have to be rebudgeted.

“The first two things that have to be done are tackling the water and sewer that needs to be brought to the site,” stated Tom McCabe, McKenzie County commission chairman and fair board member. “Those costs would come out of the $30 million that has been budgeted.”

According to McCabe, the county is working with the city of Watford City to design the water and sewer system so that it will serve not only the McKenzie County Ag Expo site, but also other residences and businesses along the route.

