December 29, 2020

The Keene Fire Department has received a $30,000 grant to help build a new fire hall from the Farm Credit Rural Community Grant Fund. The grant to the fire department was among 10 grants awarded to help communities in western North Dakota.

The fund was established as a partnership between Farm Credit Services of Mandan and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota, the two largest providers of agricultural loans in western North Dakota, as well as AgriBank Farm Credit Bank, their St. Paul, Minn.-based funding bank, to help communities impacted by mineral development.

“The Rural Community Grant Fund continues to support our rural communities and provide funding for organizations impacted by oil exploration in the Bakken Region,” says Gordon Hanson, CEO Farm Credit Services of N.D. “It is our goal to assist the worthy projects of these organizations in order to strengthen the essential local services they provide,” he adds.

