April 28, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County residents will need to be watching their mailboxes in the next several days for their vote by mail ballot application for the upcoming June 9 Primary Election.

“The North Dakota Secretary of State’s office began mailing out the ballot application forms last week,” states Erica Johnsrud, McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer. “They will be mailing out approximately 11,200 applications to McKenzie County voters.”

All 53 of North Dakota’s counties will be using the vote by mail process for the June Primary Election as a measure to reduce the public’s risk of exposure to COVID-19.

On March 26, Gov. Doug Burgum signed Executive Order 2020-13 strongly encouraging counties to use Vote by Mail for the June 9, 2020 election. The executive order suspended the requirement for counties to have at least one physical polling location, which means no polling locations will be open for the primary election and all ballots will be issued through the mail.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer