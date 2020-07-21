July 21, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A two-year-old Watford City boy was killed in a vehicle/pedestrian accident in a city subdivision at 8:07 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Otis Roberts was in the process of moving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup that was parked on the east side of Meadowlark Court into his driveway. His son, Graylon Roberts, walked in front of the truck and was struck by the front bumper knocking him over. The vehicle then ran the child over with its tires dragging him for approximately 15 feet as it turned to the west to back into the driveway.

The vehicle came to a stop once it was discovered the child was struck.

The child was transported to McKenzie County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer