July 21, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

When Michelle Brown came to Watford City, she yearned for a better opportunity. And over the course of nine years, that’s exactly what she’s found as the mom of three boys works as a facility manager for Aries Residential Suites, located on the outskirts of Watford City, where she gets to bring her two dogs, Otis and Princess, to work.

“We first started in a tent. Then from there we moved from a camper to a house,” says Brown. “It’s been a long road, but I’ve done it.”

As Brown prepared to leave her home state of Palm Beach, Fla., in 2011, the single mom didn’t have much of a plan other than knowing she didn’t want to be a job hopper.

“I’ve had four jobs in 23 years, I’ve never job hopped. When I’m there, I’m there,” says Brown, of being a loyal employee.

After Brown got hired as a cleaning lady, she stayed faithful to the grind with the hopes that there would be room for growth within her workplace. And lucky for her, there was.

