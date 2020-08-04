August 4, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As Jerry Samuelson, a Navy veteran, retires from his position of Veterans Service Coordinator for McKenzie County on Sept. 11, Mark Honstein has been selected as his replacement.

“I think he’s going to do a wonderful job. He was a perfect candidate for the position,” says Samuelson.

After the county failed to find someone living within the vicinity of McKenzie County who was fully qualified for the job, the position closed.

“We just felt like the time wasn’t right yet, so we decided to wait,” says Samuelson.

But as Honstein crossed the organization’s radar, it seemed meant to be, Samuelson says.

