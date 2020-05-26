May 26, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

One of Watford City’s longest running summer events, Homefest, has been cancelled due to concerns with COVID-19. Homefest, which began after Watford City’s 75th Anniversary in 1989, is sponsored by the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce and welcomed thousands of former residents back to the community for class and family reunions.

“We as a Chamber board decided by vote to cancel the Homefest activities this year,” stated Angie Moe, Chamber president. “According to the governor’s orders, we are in the risk level of yellow/moderate, which says that only 250 people can gather with safe social distancing.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer