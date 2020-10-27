October 27, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Marcia Hellandsaas, McKenzie County Extension Agent, was amongst 10 extension agents recently recognized in the state of North Dakota on a national level for implementing a health and nutrition program for children in McKenzie County.

Hellandsaas received the recognition during the National Extension Association for Family and Consumer Sciences annual conference which was held virtually in mid-September.

“It’s a fourth grade program that I’ve done here for quite a few years with all the fourth graders in the county,” says Hellandsaas.

The 6-week course is designed to help children live healthy and take good care of their bodies. Topics include a wide variety of factors, such as food nutrients, stress reduction and the importance of exercise, Hellandsaas says.

“It’s really fun to be recognized for this award and the program, mostly because I love the On the Move to Stronger Bodies program,” says Hellandsaas.

