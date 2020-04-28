April 28, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As many in the community have wondered how the residents at the Good Shepherd Home in Watford City are getting through the COVID-19 quarantine process, it was safe to say that they had the best seat in town last week as they enjoyed a day watching their windows being painted and petting horses on Tuesday, April 21.

“We thought it would be cool to do something on the windows of the retirement home to just kind of brighten their day,” says Melissa Gordon, a freelance artist based out of Bismarck. “Troy Geist is the mastermind behind some of these programs at the senior centers.”

The creative event that took place last week was provided by the Art for Life program, an affiliation of the North Dakota Council on the Arts, in partnership with the Long X Arts Foundation.

The Art for Life program helps organizations to bring in professional artists, musicians and area students to entertain and engage with the residents throughout the year.

“With the facility no longer accepting visitors and trying to maintain social distancing and new regulations, we were looking for ways to engage the residents,” says Jessie Scofield of the Long X Arts Foundation.

