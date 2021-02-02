February 2, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota at their lowest level since mid-August, Gov. Doug Burgum lowered the statewide risk level from moderate/yellow risk to low/green risk as of 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

With the lowering of the risk level to low/green, the state is increasing the recommended occupancy limit for bars, restaurants and other food service establishments from 65 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 200 patrons, to 80 percent of licensed facility capacity up to 300 patrons, with social distancing. Face coverings should be strongly recommended or required. Banquet, ballrooms and event venues are recommended at 75 percent of room capacity, not to exceed the ND Smart Restart capacity limits.

