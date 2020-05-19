May 19, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As the number of active coronavirus cases in North Dakota has stabilized, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum last week announced his guidelines for large gatherings, banquets, ballrooms and event venues as part of the ND Smart Restart plan, while also outlining the plan as a phased approach to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce worked with more than a dozen representatives of business and industry to collaboratively develop the recommendations for the ND Smart Restart of event centers and other venues in collaboration with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

“Thanks to the contribution of this diverse workgroup, these recommended protocols balance the importance of controlling the spread of infection with the ability to safely proceed with events of limited size with additional precautions,” Burgum said. “These protocols empower local decision-making as our state’s COVID-19 response continues to focus on our ability to test, trace and isolate positive cases to save lives and livelihoods.”

