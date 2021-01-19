January 19, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

North Dakotans will no longer be required to wear face masks as Gov. Doug Burgum allowed the statewide mask requirement to expire effective at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. The State Health Officer order requiring face coverings originally took effect Nov. 14.

In his announcement of Friday, Jan. 15, the governor also modified his executive order that limited the capacity for bars, restaurants and event venues as part of the ND Smart Restart protocols to guidelines, or recommendations. The statewide risk level will remain at moderate, or yellow.

