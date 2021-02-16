February 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urging the agency to allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating as the Corps conducts a court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) review on the pipeline.

“Shutting down the pipeline during the EIS review would have devastating consequences for the State of North Dakota and a chilling effect on infrastructure investment across our nation,” Burgum stated in the letter.

Burgum sent his letter to R.D. James, assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works, and Col. Mark R. Himes, commander of the Corps’ Omaha District on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Earlier that day, a federal judge granted the Corps’ request to postpone until April 9, a court hearing on whether the pipeline should be allowed to continue to operate during the EIS review.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer