December 15, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

People who have fully recovered from the coronavirus had the opportunity to donate their plasma for others with COVID-19 during Watford City’s Blood Drive, which was held on Dec. 9 and 10.

“We had two days and 80 appointments,” says Kathy Skarda, Watford City Community Blood Drive coordinator, of the successful blood drive.

While anyone had the opportunity to donate blood last week, a certain plasma was extra special.

“The plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 has the antibodies in it,” says Douglas Ballieu, Vitalant phlebotomist. “That plasma can be given to someone who is sick to help drastically in their recovery time.”

During last week’s blood drive, Michelle McPeak and her husband, Doug, could be seen donating blood after their family experienced a full recovery from COVID-19. Now that the family has come full circle, McPeak says the family wants to help as many people as they can after witnessing the power of transfusion firsthand.

“I try to donate as often as I can after my mom was hit with COVID-19,” she says.

After being life-flighted to South Dakota and being hospitalized for 23 days, McPeak believes in the power of the transfusion.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer