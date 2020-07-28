July 28, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

There’s no time to grieve the loss of this year’s annual Ribfest event when Watford City’s Funfest is right around the corner.

“Watford City’s Funfest will go down the whole street of Main Street, from JL Beers all the way to Legendary Smiles,” says Angie Pelton, a local business owner.

According to Pelton, the event will be held from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

“We want to use the whole Main Street so we can have our vendors spaced apart so we aren’t all on top of each other,” Pelton says.

With as many as 20 vendors scheduled for the event, Pelton says there’s still room for 10 more.

While the event is taking place the same day that Ribfest would have been held, Pelton says it’s in no way, shape or form intended to replace Ribfest.

“Our goal is that Ribfest will be back next year,” Pelton says. “Granted, it is the same day but that’s because people already had it on their calendars.”

