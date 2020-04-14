April 14, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

For years, the McKenzie County Food Pantry has been a weekly resource for those to turn to for assistance when they are financially struggling to meet their food needs. More recently, an outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in surrounding regions of McKenzie County have called for the McKenzie County Food Bank to begin cutting back on their handouts. But just because changes have been temporarily made due to eliminating the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t mean those receiving handouts aren’t taking home any less food.

“We’re trying to keep people stocked up when they come right now,” says Kay O’Connor, who manages the McKenzie County Food Pantry.

While food handouts are typically done every first and third Tuesday at First Lutheran Church of Watford City, there’s also a Thursday handout that takes place weekly at First Presbyterian Church of Watford City. But as of last week, Thursday handouts will only occur every second and fourth Thursday of the month.

“Because of the virus, we’ve decided to do Thursday handouts every other week,” says O’Connor.

